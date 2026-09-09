Vallourec, Aramco Expand Tubulars Partnership

French tubular solutions provider Vallourec has signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco covering the supply of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), further expanding a relationship between the companies that dates back more than six decades.

The agreement, signed during the French-Saudi Investment Roundtable Meeting in Paris, is intended to strengthen the companies' commercial, industrial and technological cooperation.

Vallourec has worked with Aramco since 1962, when the companies entered into an agreement for the supply of the first generations of VAM connections for OCTG pipes.

The French company subsequently expanded its manufacturing footprint in Saudi Arabia, establishing Vallourec Saudi Arabia (VSA) in 2011 and opening an industrial facility in Dammam capable of carrying out pipe heat treatment and threading of premium VAM connections.

The latest agreement builds on a long-term deal signed in 2022 for the supply of locally manufactured premium OCTG pipes to Aramco.

Vallourec is also investing in research and development and expanding its Saudi production capabilities, including local manufacturing of products required for new developments aimed at unlocking the Kingdom's unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

“This agreement is a testament to the strong relationship Vallourec has built with Aramco since 1962. It reflects the mutual trust between our two leading industrial groups and further strengthens our ties,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and CEO of Vallourec.

Guillemot added that Vallourec's local industrial presence enables it to serve Aramco and support security of supply in Saudi Arabia despite current logistical constraints.