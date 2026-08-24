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McDermott Gets ADNOC’s ‘Mega Contract’ to Advance Umm Shaif Field

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Illustration (Credit: ADNOC)
Illustration (Credit: ADNOC)

McDermott has secured a mega engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by ADNOC for work related to increasing gas recovery and production from the Umm Shaif field.

The contract, valued over $1 billion, is for Package 4 of the Umm Shaif Integrated Gas Cap and Surface Pressure Boosting (SPB) Project, deemed a critical component of the Umm Shaif Long Term Development Plan (LTDP), designed to maximize gas recovery from the field and increase gas production.

Under the contract, McDermott and its Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan (QMW) consortium will provide the complete EPCI scope for a new surface pressure boosting facility, including the construction and installation of a jacket and topside, as well as associated brownfield modifications.

Upon completion, the topside will rank among the heaviest offshore modules ever installed in the Middle East.

Engineering and project management activities will be led from McDermott's offices in the United Arab Emirates. Fabrication will be carried out at QMW, McDermott's joint venture fabrication yard in Qingdao, China.

"This award reflects ADNOC's confidence in McDermott's ability to deliver complex offshore developments safely and efficiently.

"Leveraging our extensive regional experience and integrated execution capabilities, we look forward to supporting ADNOC's production objectives and contributing to the UAE's long-term energy ambitions,” said Mike Sutherland, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East.

Technology Middle East Engineering Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

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