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US Proposes Seabed Mining Auction off Northern Mariana Islands

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Copyright Halina/AdobeStock
Copyright Halina/AdobeStock

The U.S. Interior Department on Monday proposed a sale this year of deep-sea mining leases in U.S. waters surrounding the Northern Mariana Islands, the latest step in President Donald Trump's push to expand domestic supplies of critical minerals.

The Marine Minerals Administration proposed an offshore minerals auction covering about 67 million acres of seabed east and west of the U.S. Pacific territory.

The sale would be held on Dec. 16, 2026, in California, with leases awarded through a competitive bidding process.

The leases would allow companies to explore for and potentially develop deposits of critical minerals used in batteries, electronics and defense technologies.

Acting MMA Director Matt Giacona said in a statement the proposal is intended to support U.S. access to minerals needed for supply chains, manufacturing and national security.

Officials will first consider comments from the governor of the Northern Mariana Islands before deciding whether to move forward, the MMA said in a notice proposing the sale.

A spokesperson for Governor David Apatang was not immediately available for comment. In comments submitted to the administration in January, Apatang said he neither supported nor opposed seabed mining, citing the need for additional information on its environmental impacts.
Last month, the Trump administration proposed leasing more than 31 million acres of seabed off American Samoa for deep-sea mining as part of a broader effort to reduce U.S. reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals.

Environmental groups have opposed deep-sea mining, arguing that more research is needed on its effects on marine ecosystems. Supporters say mining could provide a new source of minerals used in electric vehicles, electronics and military equipment.

(Reuters)

Technology Energy Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Ocean News Subsea Mining

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