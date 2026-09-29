Sponsored: ADIPEC 2026 set to Welcome record Asian Participation

Senior leaders from China, India, Japan, Malaysia and across Asia among more than 1,800 confirmed speakers

353 Asian companies and six country pavilions confirmed across ADIPEC’s 2,250-exhibitor global marketplace

ADIPEC connects Asia’s growing energy needs with the global supply, capital, technology and partnerships required to deliver future growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADIPEC 2026 will welcome its strongest-ever participation from Asia, with 353 companies and six country pavilions – China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea – taking part in this year’s event.

The Asian organisations will join more than 2,250 exhibitors across 16 halls and 30 international pavilions, where companies from across the global energy value chain will showcase technologies, infrastructure solutions and industrial capabilities. Asia will also be strongly represented across the conference programme, with senior leaders from across the region among ADIPEC’s more than 1,800 confirmed speakers.

Confirmed participating companies include Sinopec, CNPC, CNOOC, Petronas, PTTEP, INPEX, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hengyun, Baofeng Steel Group Co. Ltd, Beijing JJC Technology Co. Ltd., Mitsui & Corp, Daechun, DRC, GS Energy Corporation, HADO, Panduit, TMEIC, CATL, Envision Energy, FLARE INTERNUSA, PT Petra Konsulindo Utama, KYK Group, Thai Benkan Co. Ltd., Bajaj Power Equipments Ltd., Babcock Power APAC Pvt Ltd, and Axis Solutions Ltd.

Hosted by ADNOC and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC will connect Asian policymakers, producers, buyers and industry leaders with the global investors, technology companies, project developers and partners as the region’s expanding economies drive new requirements for energy supply, infrastructure, capital and technology.

Asia is expected to be the primary engine of global energy demand growth over the coming decades. China is forecast to account for close to half of worldwide electricity demand growth through 2030, while India is expected to remain the single largest contributor to global energy demand growth through 2035. Southeast Asia is projected to contribute around a quarter of global energy demand growth through 2035 as industrialisation, urbanisation and digitalisation accelerate across the region.

Meeting that demand will require significant investment in energy supply and infrastructure, particularly as electricity consumption and data-centre capacity continue to grow.

For Asia, sustaining economic growth means securing reliable, affordable energy for its industries, cities and digital infrastructure today, while investing in the supply, capacity and more resilient energy systems it will need over the next decade. ADIPEC 2026 brings that agenda to Abu Dhabi, connecting the region’s growing requirements with the global organisations, capital and capabilities that can help deliver them.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Chairman, ADIPEC 2026, said: “Asia is at the centre of global energy demand growth. As economies expand and energy needs rise, meeting that demand will require greater collaboration between producers, buyers, investors and technology leaders, alongside continued investment in supply and capacity. That is why ADIPEC is attracting record participation from across Asia, providing a platform where strategies are advanced, partnerships are formed and opportunities are turned into action.”

“Abu Dhabi is particularly well positioned to support this growth. Its proximity to some of the world’s fastest-growing energy markets, long-standing partnerships across Asia, and track record of providing reliable, flexible and competitive energy supply put it at the heart of supporting the region’s next phase of economic growth.”

Reflecting Asia’s growing influence on global energy markets, confirmed speakers at ADIPEC include:

Wang Yuetao, Chairman, ZhenHua Oil

Takayuki Ueda, Representative Director, President & CEO, INPEX

Rajarshi Gupta, MD & CEO ONGC, Videsh Ltd

Prof. Haruhiko Ando, CEO, Japan Cooperation Centre for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy

Charlotte Wolff-Bye, VP & Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Petronas

Prashant Ruia, Group CEO, Essar Group

Koji Yamamoto, CTO and Senior Councilor, JOGMEC

Nobuo Tanaka, CEO, Tanaka Global

Massimo Danieli, CEO, Business Unit Grid Automation, Hitachi Energy

These executives will join more than 1,800 speakers participating across ADIPEC’s 13 conference programmes, where issues critical to Asia’s energy and economic development will feature prominently.

Within the Strategic Conference, the Natural Gas & LNG programme will bring producers, buyers and infrastructure developers together to examine how supply can be expanded and diversified for import-dependent Asian markets, from contracting and market access through to the shipping and regasification capacity needed to maintain flexibility.

The Grids, Infrastructure & Industrial Execution programme will address the generation, transmission, storage and infrastructure capacity required to support Asia’s industrial, urban and digital growth, while the Finance & Investment programme will look at how capital can be mobilised for the region’s expanding infrastructure pipeline, including the risk allocation to commercial structures that move projects from plan to delivery.

The Maritime & Logistics programme will focus on the ports, fleets and shipping routes connecting global energy producers with Asian buyers, and the partnerships needed to maintain supply chain reliability as volumes grow.

Meanwhile, the AI, Digital & Technology Innovation programme will examine how artificial intelligence, automation and advanced analytics are being embedded into energy systems to sharpen performance and decision-making, alongside the increasing power requirements created by Asia’s rapidly expanding data-centre and digital economy.

New Leadership Dialogues will bring these themes directly into the boardroom, including a session on ‘Asia’s power squeeze: integrating renewables and gas in high-growth power systems’ and a Boardroom Roundtable on ‘The new technology frontier: Asia’s role in shaping global innovation’. ADIPEC will confirm speakers for these sessions in the coming weeks.

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, the organisers of ADIPEC, said: “Asia’s influence on the global energy system now extends far beyond demand. The region is increasingly shaping technology, manufacturing, infrastructure and the commercial relationships behind the industry’s next phase of growth.

“ADIPEC has always evolved with the industry, responding each year to where the biggest shifts are happening and where the greatest opportunities lie. Our role is to create the platform where those changes can be translated into decisions, partnerships and progress.”

ADIPEC 2026 will take place from 2-5 November in Abu Dhabi and is expected to welcome more than 239,000 attendees from across the global energy ecosystem.

Credit: ADIPEC



