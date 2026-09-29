ExxonMobil Turns to OneSubsea’s for Rovuma LNG Subsea Production Systems

OneSubsea, a joint venture formed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has been secured a contract by ExxonMobil to supply subsea production systems for the first phase of the offshore Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique.

The contract, awarded by ExxonMobil Moçambique on behalf of the Area 4 partners ENH, CNPC, Eni, KOGAS and XRG, covers subsea trees, manifolds, umbilicals and associated control systems for production from the deepwater field.

OneSubsea will also provide engineering, procurement and manufacturing services, along with installation services for the development.

"This award reflects our ability to deliver integrated subsea solutions that help customers accelerate development and maximize value from deepwater resources. The Rovuma project represents a significant opportunity for Mozambique’s growing LNG sector, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with ExxonMobil operations in Africa, bringing our proven technology and expertise to this important phase of the development and beyond,” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer, SLB OneSubsea.

OneSubsea also plans to establish a services base in Mozambique to support operators in the region. The facility is intended to provide local training and employment opportunities and support regional supply chains.

The Rovuma LNG Project includes the development of significant offshore gas resources in Area 4 and an onshore LNG facility with a planned production capacity of 18.6 million tonnes of LNG per year