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Hammerfest LNG Probe Highlights Working Environment Challenges

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Hammerfest LNG on Melkøya (Credit: Øyvind Gravås and Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor)
Hammerfest LNG on Melkøya (Credit: Øyvind Gravås and Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor)

Norwegian offshore safety regulator Havtil has identified four non-conformities at Equinor's Hammerfest LNG facility following an investigation into chemical exposure incidents, while finding that measured exposure levels were relatively low.

Havtil launched the investigation after receiving reports of numerous exposure incidents at the onshore facility between June 2024 and April 2025. The regulator also became aware through media coverage of incidents that had not been reported and had resulted in more serious consequences than indicated through normal reporting channels.

The investigation found instances of chemical exposure linked to the Snøhvit Future project and other activities at Hammerfest LNG. However, measurements and documentation indicated that exposure levels had consistently been relatively low.

Havtil subsequently examined other factors that could help explain the consequences of the incidents. Interviews, document reviews and previously known whistleblowing reports contained accounts of a culture of fear, lack of trust in management and perceptions of discrimination based on nationality.

The regulator identified four non-conformities covering compliance with internal requirements and conditions specified in the PDO/PIO, arrangements for the physical and psychosocial working environment, oversight of exposure sources and support for decision-making.

Havtil also found that a subcontractor with limited experience working on oil and gas facilities had been selected for Hammerfest LNG without a corresponding strengthening of the project organization.

“We have identified non-conformities relating to management, the working environment and risk management. Among other things, the findings reveal shortcomings in the arrangements made for the employees, weaknesses in the monitoring of working environment risks, and an inadequate basis for identifying and managing risks,” said Sigve Knudsen, Havtil Director General.

Knudsen added that Havtil expects Equinor to follow up on the non-conformities and implement the necessary improvement measures, adding that some of the underlying causes identified at Hammerfest LNG had also been found in other areas of Equinor's operations.

Havtil does not currently intend to issue a new order, having already ordered Equinor last summer to ensure further activities at the facility could be carried out prudently. The regulator will continue to follow up the matter through audits and other activities.

LNG Industry News Activity Europe Safety and Security Oil and Gas

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