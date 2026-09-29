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BSM Expands Offshore Services with OffshoreCrew Investment

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(Credit: BSM)
(Credit: BSM)

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in Norwegian offshore recruitment and crewing specialist OffshoreCrew, expanding its services for offshore and maritime customers.

Kristiansand-based OffshoreCrew provides recruitment, staffing and crew management services for the oil and gas, offshore wind and subsea sectors, supported by a database of around 30,000 offshore professionals.

The investment will expand BSM's offshore crewing capabilities beyond its existing technical and crew management services, including the provision of individual specialists such as dynamic positioning and crane operators across a broader range of offshore units.

The companies plan to combine OffshoreCrew's recruitment and staffing capabilities with BSM's global network to provide services ranging from individual personnel supply and crew management to full technical management.

“OffshoreCrew brings a strong track record in offshore crewing and a highly specialised talent pool that complements our existing capabilities. This investment allows us to respond faster and more flexibly to our customers’ needs, particularly in dynamic offshore markets,” said Sebastian von Hardenberg, CEO of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

“With BSM as a strategic partner, we are ideally positioned to scale our services and reach a broader international client base while maintaining the flexibility and customer focus that define OffshoreCrew,” added Javier Zahn, CEO and Managing Director of OffshoreCrew.

BSM manages a fleet of 700 vessels and has 40,000 crew and 2,000 shore-based employees.

Offshore People Industry News Activity Europe Crew Maritime Oil and Gas

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