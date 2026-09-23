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ABL Joins Allseas for Record Heavy-Lift Offshore Decom Op

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Illustration / Pioneering Spirit vessel (Credit: Allseas)
Illustration / Pioneering Spirit vessel (Credit: Allseas)

ABL has been appointed by Allseas as marine warranty surveyor for the single-lift removal of the Statfjord A topside in the North Sea, an operation set to use an upgraded 60,000-tonne lifting system aboard Pioneering Spirit.

Allseas is carrying out the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the Statfjord A platform, a concrete gravity-base production facility on the Equinor-operated Statfjord field.

The entire topside will be removed in a single lift by Pioneering Spirit before being transported to a disposal yard for dismantling and recycling.

Allseas has upgraded the vessel's motion-compensated topsides lifting system capacity to 60,000 tonnes from 48,000 tonnes for the project. ABL described the operation as the world's heaviest offshore single lift.

ABL's scope includes independent third-party technical reviews of procedural documentation and marine assurance services to verify the operational suitability of the proposed fleet. Its personnel will also attend offshore operations to witness and approve their execution.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Allseas in Norway by supporting the safe execution of this trailblazing topside removal and offshore lift operation for Equinor. Statfjord A is a legendary asset, and the project brings significant technical and operational challenges. We look forward to working with Allseas to help deliver this important project,” said Subbi Nookala, ABL Norway country manager.

ABL Norway will lead the marine warranty survey work, supported by the company's wider North Sea decommissioning specialists.

The assignment was awarded under ABL's existing framework agreement with Allseas in Norway.

Offshore Vessels North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Decommissioning Oil and Gas Heavy Lift Vessels

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