Aker BP Makes Gas Discovery in North Sea

Aker BP has made a gas discovery in the North Sea, using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig.

The discovery was made 25 kilometers north of the Duva field, marking the first exploration well in production license 1153, which was awarded in APA 2021.

The license is operated by Aker BP with 40% stake, with its partners Inpex Idemitsu Norge holding 30%, OKEA 20%, and Harbour Energy Norge 10% working interests.

Preliminary calculations show that the size is between 0.15 and 2.4 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent (Sm3 of o.e.), which corresponds to 1-15 million barrels.

The licensees will assess the well results to determine whether the discovery is economically profitable, as well as potential further delineation of the discovery.

The well, 36/4-2 and 36/4-2, was drilled with Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 drilling rig.

Scarabeo 8 is a sixth‑generation drilling rig designed to operate in demanding offshore environments. It is equipped with a dynamic positioning system (DP) and an advanced mooring system, fully compliant with the strictest regulatory standards.

The unit has a proven track record in projects with major oil companies, operating across the Norwegian Continental Shelf including the Barents Sea.