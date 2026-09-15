Senegal, Eni to Assess Five Offshore Oil and Gas Blocks

Senegal and Eni have signed a memorandum of understanding for the energy company to evaluate the oil and gas potential of five offshore blocks as the government seeks to revive exploration and attract new upstream investment.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of Gastech 2026 by Senegal's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and Eni, covers offshore blocks SN01M, SN02M, SN03M, SN07M and SN40M.

Eni will fund and carry out technical studies aimed at improving geological and geophysical understanding of the blocks, including analysis of available 2D and 3D seismic data and well data and an assessment of their oil and gas potential.

The memorandum also provides for technical exchanges, specialised workshops and knowledge-transfer initiatives, with Senegal's national oil company PETROSEN recognised as a technical partner.

“This signing reflects our determination to put exploration back at the heart of our petroleum strategy. Senegal has a sedimentary basin with significant potential that we want to better understand, promote and develop. Our ambition is to attract leading partners while strengthening PETROSEN so that our national company plays an increasingly important role in the management and development of our oil and gas resources,” said El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf, Minister of Energy and Petroleum.

The agreement does not constitute a petroleum contract or award Eni exploration or exploitation rights over the blocks, and gives the company no automatic right to a future petroleum contract.

Any subsequent development will remain subject to the procedures and approvals required under Senegalese laws and regulations.