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Libya Plans Major Gas Output Boost Over Next Five Years

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© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock
© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

Libya plans to increase gas output to 4 billion standard cubic feet a day over the next three to five years, its oil and gas minister told an energy forum in Bangkok on Tuesday.

"We have come to identify huge opportunities for us to increase output to at least 4 billion per day over the next three to five years, and that's just for the discovered resources either on the free gas or the associated gas," said Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadek, a minister in Libya's Government of National Unity.


(Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by John Mair)

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

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