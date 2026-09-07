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OneSubsea To Supply Umbilicals for Azule Energy’s Project off Angola

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(Credit: OneSubsea)
(Credit: OneSubsea)

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has secured a contract from Azule Energy to supply controls umbilicals for the West Hub Tails project offshore Angola, supporting the transfer of production from the aging Ngoma FPSO to the new Agogo FPSO.

The contract covers the design and delivery of additional controls umbilicals required to redirect production from the Sangos, Ochigufu, Mpungi and Vandumbu fields in Block 15/06.

The fields have produced through the Ngoma FPSO since 2014. With the vessel approaching the end of its design life, production will be diverted to the recently installed Agogo FPSO, which has been built to modern standards aimed at significantly reducing emissions.

West Hub Tails forms part of the Integrated West Hub development in Block 15/06.

"This award reflects the strength of our partnership with Azule Energy and our shared commitment to efficient field development at a time when maximizing recovery is an increasing priority for operators.

"By enabling the transition of production to the new Agogo FPSO, we are helping Azule Energy extend the life of the West Hub fields while supporting a meaningful reduction in emissions intensity; a testament to how proven subsea infrastructure can deliver operational continuity and decarbonized production,” said Maria Peralta, vice president, Umbilical & Cable Systems, SLB OneSubsea.

OneSubsea has previously supplied umbilicals for Azule Energy's West Hub production centers and the wider Integrated West Hub development, including the Agogo and Ndungu tie-backs.

Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas FPSOs

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