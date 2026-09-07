Petronas Turns to AI to Accelerate Upstream Investment

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas has signed an agreement with Iraya Energies to integrate agentic artificial intelligence capabilities into its myPROdata upstream data platform, aiming to accelerate the evaluation of exploration and production opportunities in Malaysia.

The agreement was signed through Petronas' Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), with Iraya Energies appointed as consortium lead integrator responsible for establishing the technical, commercial and security foundations for the AI-powered system and its broader rollout.

Petronas myPROdata is a web-based platform providing access to subsurface and surface data covering exploration blocks, discovered resource opportunities and producing fields in Malaysia.

The upgraded platform will combine geological, geophysical, engineering and other relevant data with agentic AI capable of autonomously analyzing and connecting multiple data sources.

It is designed to support evaluations ranging from identifying prospective areas and assessing resources to examining development opportunities and commercial viability.

“The enhanced PETRONAS myPROdata with Agentic AI capabilities will help investors navigate and assess Malaysia’s upstream opportunities with greater speed and confidence.

“By bringing together trusted data and AI-powered intelligence, we aim to enable faster and more informed investment decisions, contributing to Petronas’ ambition to attract approximately RM50 billion to RM60 billion in annual upstream investments while shortening the journey from discovery to first hydrocarbon from 100 months to 50 months. This will reinforce Malaysia’s position as a competitive and future-ready upstream investment destination,” said Bacho Pilong, MPM Senior Vice President.