Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Papua LNG Nears FID as ExxonMobil Takes Operatorship

Published

(Credit: TotalEnergies)
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Papua LNG has reached a series of commercial and contractual milestones ahead of a final investment decision (FID), including a transfer of operatorship from TotalEnergies to ExxonMobil and a reduction in estimated project capital expenditure to around $14 billion.

The EPC tendering process has been completed, with contract award recommendations ready for approval by the co-venturers. TotalEnergies said project design optimization and the rebidding of EPC packages since 2024 have generated close to $4 billion in cost savings.

As part of the revised structure, ExxonMobil will take over operatorship of Papua LNG from TotalEnergies, with the two companies to manage the transition while continuing project activities and commitments to the Papua New Guinea authorities and stakeholders.

TotalEnergies will also sell a 9.1% interest in the project, after the planned back-in by Kumul Petroleum, to the other Papua LNG partners in proportion to their existing participating interests. Following the transaction and the State's back-in, TotalEnergies will retain a 20% stake, while maintaining its LNG offtake share.

The revised ownership structure will leave ExxonMobil with 34.1% and operatorship, Santos with 21%, ENEOS Xplora with 2.4%, and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited and MRDC with a combined 22.5%.

The partners have also finalized an amended gas agreement with the government of Papua New Guinea, updating the 2019 agreement to reflect the revised budget and project optimization.

A LNG marketing joint venture has been established between TotalEnergies and Papua New Guinea state-related entities represented by Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited to jointly market 2.4 million tonnes per annum from Papua LNG's planned total output of 5.6 Mtpa.

TotalEnergies has separately signed a heads of agreement to purchase 1.5 Mtpa from the marketing joint venture for its global LNG portfolio.

“These agreements mark decisive step towards the Final Investment Decision of Papua LNG. The transfer of operatorship enhances the project's value creation and competitiveness by leveraging the synergies with PNG LNG during construction and operations phases. Papua LNG will enable the Company to secure significant LNG volumes, strategically located to support energy supply diversification across fast-growing Asian markets,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies

Papua LNG is designed to produce 5.6 Mtpa of LNG from gas resources in the Elk and Antelope fields in Gulf Province. The development includes gas processing facilities, a pipeline linking the fields to the liquefaction site and LNG infrastructure near Port Moresby.

LNG Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

The FPSO and the Phase 1 and 2 development Field layout (Credit: Navitas Petroleum)

Sea Lion Oil Project Caught in Argentina-Falklands Oil...
(Credit: Well-Safe Solutions)

Well-Safe Solutions, NMC Energy Form Strategic Decom...
(Credit: SLB)

SLB to Provide Engineering Services for Norway's...
© Arild / Adobe Stock

Orlen Eyes Acquisitions, New Projects in Norway to Bolster...

Sponsored

Purchase of Ten Wharf Cranes for Wharves Nos. 5 and 6 at Barbours Cut Terminal and Wharf No. 1 at Bayport Container Terminal

Purchase of Ten Wharf Cranes for Wharves Nos. 5 an

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

OneSubsea To Supply Umbilicals for Azule Energy’s Project off Angola

OneSubsea To Supply Umbilicals

Windward Offshore Completes Four-Vessel Vard-Built CSOV Fleet (Video)

Windward Offshore Completes Fo

Europe’s Largest Industrial Carbon Capture Facility Opens in Netherlands

Europe’s Largest Industrial Ca

Petronas Turns to AI to Accelerate Upstream Investment

Petronas Turns to AI to Accele

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine