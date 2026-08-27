SLB to Provide Engineering Services for Norway's Havstjerne CCS Project

SLB has been selected as strategic reservoir partner for the Havstjerne carbon storage project in the Norwegian North Sea, providing technology and engineering services during the concept and front-end engineering and design (FEED) phases.

The project, operated by Harbour Energy in consortium with Stella Maris CCS, a Yinson Production company, is intended to provide offshore CO2 storage for industrial emitters across Europe.

SLB will coordinate work covering the storage reservoir, injection well design, subsea infrastructure and monitoring of stored CO2 as the project partners develop its technical, cost and schedule basis ahead of a final investment decision.

Also, SLB will provide early engineering, subsurface and reservoir maturation and wells services.

Its OneSubsea joint venture will deliver the concept and FEED for the subsea injection system, including the template manifold, all-electric trees, control system, umbilical and distribution system.

An appraisal well drilled in 2025 confirmed reservoir quality suitable for CO2 injection and storage. The project received €225 million from the EU Innovation Fund in 2025 and has selected a low-pressure floating storage and injection concept.

"Carbon storage projects are moving from individual technical studies toward integrated development models that connect the subsurface, wells and offshore infrastructure. Havstjerne demonstrates how SLB can bring together its technology, engineering and project integration capabilities to help customers develop the technical basis needed to advance large-scale carbon storage projects,” said Gavin Rennick, president of SLB’s New Energy and Industrial business.

"The Havstjerne project demonstrates how collaboration across the value chain can help advance carbon storage solutions. We believe large-scale, cost-competitive CO2 storage infrastructure will play an important role in serving industrial emitters, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Harbour Energy and SLB,” added Lars Gunnar Vogt, chief technical officer of Yinson Production.