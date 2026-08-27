Seatrium Nears Dual FPSO Sailaway for Petrobras' Búzios Field

Singapore's Seatrium is preparing for the sailaway of two floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units for Brazil's Petrobras, with the P-80 and P-82 vessels scheduled to depart within weeks of each other.

The two vessels were marked at a christening ceremony at Seatrium's Tuas Boulevard Yard in Singapore and will head to Brazil's Búzios field in the pre-salt Santos Basin.

P-80 and P-82 will be the ninth and tenth FPSOs deployed in the Búzios field development, respectively. Each is designed to produce 225,000 barrels of oil per day and process 12 million cubic metres of gas per day.

Together, the vessels are expected to add 450,000 barrels per day of oil production capacity to Búzios, representing an increase of about 34% based on the field's current installed production capacity of approximately 1.335 million barrels per day.

Each FPSO will also have water injection capacity of about 250,000 barrels per day and oil storage capacity of approximately 2.5 million barrels.

The vessels incorporate carbon capture and reinjection capabilities, energy recovery systems and other emissions-reduction technologies, according to Seatrium.

For the two projects, Seatrium fabricated more than 110,000 metric tonnes of topside modules across its yards in Singapore, China and Brazil before completing integration and commissioning at its Tuas Boulevard Yard.

P-80 and P-82 are the 47th and 48th projects Seatrium has undertaken for Petrobras and follow the P-78, which sailed away in 2025.

“The sailaway of P-80 and P-82 in close succession is a significant demonstration of that evolution, as we take the learnings to execute strongly for the three remaining P-Series FPSOs in our facilities.

“Orchestrating six large, multi-year projects concurrently is incredibly complex. We understand the criticality of these assets for Petrobras and Brazil - and we do not take this responsibility lightly. This milestone is a strong testament of our ability to create value, leveraging our global scale and capabilities, and galvanising the entire supply chain and ecosystem to deliver certainty for our customer. We are now fully focused on offshore commissioning, striving to replicate the success we had for P-78 that achieved first oil and gas at record time,” said Chris Ong, chief executive officer of Seatrium.

"The P-80 will operate in Buzios, in the pre-salt layer of Santos Basin. It is a giant platform for our giant field. Buzios is Brazil's largest field in terms of reserves and production and has already surpassed the milestone of 1.2 million bopd.

"The P-82 will follow, also heading to Buzios. With production scheduled to begin next year, the two units together will enable production from the Buzios field to increase by 450,000 bopd. They will generate energy for many years, bringing development and a better future for the Brazilian people while bearing witness to Singapore's technical expertise in the global shipbuilding industry," added Magda Chambriard, president of Petrobras.