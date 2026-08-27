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Technip Energies Nets Engineering Services Job for ADNOC Offshore

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(Credit: Technip Energies)
(Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies has been awarded a significant contract by Larsen & Toubro Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) to provide detailed engineering services for an ADNOC Offshore project in the United Arab Emirates.

The project was awarded by ADNOC Offshore to a consortium led by LTEH and covers the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of new offshore facilities, as well as modifications and upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Under its contract with LTEH, Technip Energies will provide detailed engineering services, drawing on its local engineering capabilities and experience with offshore projects in the Middle East.

Technip Energies classifies a significant award as a contract representing between $58 million and $292 million (€50 million and €250 million) in revenue.

The award also builds on an existing collaboration between Technip Energies and Larsen & Toubro across upstream, downstream and energy infrastructure projects, the company said.

“We are pleased to have been selected by L&T to support this major offshore development for ADNOC Offshore. This award reflects the trust placed in our engineering excellence and our proven track record in delivering complex offshore projects. Together with L&T, we look forward to contributing to ADNOC’s strategic objectives and the UAE’s energy ambitions,” said Loïc Chapuis, president of Project Delivery and Services at Technip Energies.

Middle East Engineering Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

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