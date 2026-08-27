TotalEnergies Inks PPA for Offshore Wind Power from Irish Sea

TotalEnergies Gas & Power has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for green electricity from Walney I and II, a combined offshore wind farm with a total installed capacity of 367 MW in the Irish Sea.

TotalEnergies signed the PPA with Offshore Partners Walney (OPW), which holds a 24.8% ownership stake in Walney I and II, operated by Ørsted.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies will purchase Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO)-backed electricity annually from OPW's share of generation at Walney I and II through to 2030.

The agreement will strengthen TotalEnergies' renewable electricity portfolio and support growing demand from business customers seeking traceable renewable energy solutions.

The Walney Offshore Wind Farm is one of the UK's most significant offshore wind assets and plays an important role in supporting the country's transition to a lower-carbon energy system.

The agreement further reinforces TotalEnergies' commitment to expanding its renewable power portfolio and providing customers with access to reliable, renewable electricity backed by independently recognised green credentials.

“This agreement reinforces TotalEnergies' commitment to expanding its renewable power portfolio in the UK and supporting customers seeking high-quality, traceable renewable electricity. We are delighted to partner with Offshore Partners Walney on this long-term agreement, which further strengthens our position in the UK PPA market and demonstrates our ability to develop commercial solutions that create value for generators and energy consumers alike,” said Daniel Gell, PPA Originator.