Well-Safe Solutions, NMC Energy Form Strategic Decom Partnership

Well-Safe Solutions has signed a strategic partnership agreement with NMC Energy to support ongoing operations, including the recently awarded Apache Beryl and Forties decommissioning contracts, and to pursue future project collaboration opportunities.

Under the partnership, NMC and Well-Safe will provide operators solutions for critical subsea and platform interface services, including pipeline and flowline flushing, platform integration of decommissioning equipment such as modular platform rig solutions, EDC (Engineering Down and Clean), and topside preparation for heavy lift operations.

This partnership enhances Well-Safe’s current fully integrated well lifecycle capabilities providing operators with a complete decommissioning solution.

By combining Well-Safe’s and NMC’s expertise and assets, the partnership broadens the range of projects the companies can deliver together creating efficiencies across rig operations, personnel and service integration ultimately delivering cost and schedule reductions giving operators a unified solution and platform to deliver the full late life and decommissioning package.

“Well-Safe Solutions partnership with NMC Energy continues our mission to provide our customers with a single point solution for all their late life and decommissioning requirements. The working relationship that is already underway with NMC on Apache’s decommissioning of the Beryl and Forties fields highlights how well our offerings complement each other, so a strategic partnership was a natural progression for both parties – with the aim of offering better efficiency and value to our clients,” said Phil Milton, CEO, Well-Safe Solutions.

“This partnership brings together complementary expertise across subsea, platform interface and decommissioning delivery. By working closely with Well-Safe Solutions, we can provide operators with integrated support that improves planning, execution and value across complex late-life projects,” added Konstantin Nazaruk, CEO, NMC Energy.