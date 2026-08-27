Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Omega Subsea Sets Up New Operation Base in Western Norway

Published

(Credit: Omega Subsea)
(Credit: Omega Subsea)

Subsea services and ROV technology provider Omega Subsea has entered into a long-term agreement to establish operations at Hilleren Navy Supply Park in Mathopen, adjacent to Haakonsvern in Western Norway.

The company will become a strategic subsea partner and a key tenant at the site, where it will develop a new operational base comprising workshop, warehouse and office facilities.

Omega Subsea provides services and technology within ROV operations, survey and subsea operations.

The long-term agreement covers approximately 1,500 square meters of workshop, warehouse and office space, in addition to access to 500 square meters of outdoor space with excellent vehicle access and logistics capabilities. The base is scheduled to be operational by 1 January 2027, and the company plans to recruit between five and seven new employees during the first phase.

For Hilleren Navy Supply Park, the establishment marks another step in the development of an environment where the maritime industry, technology providers and emergency preparedness services can work more closely together.

“This is a long-term and important investment for Omega Subsea. Hilleren provides the infrastructure and access to port facilities we need to support further growth. It enables us to bring together our people, equipment and operations, creating a stronger platform for delivering our services across Western Norway,” said Trond Berge, CEO of Omega Subsea.

“This is about more than just one new tenant. Omega Subsea brings operational capacity and expertise that make Hilleren more relevant, both for commercial maritime activities and for future emergency preparedness and defense requirements,” added Leif Teksum, Chairman of Hilleren Navy Supply Park.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe ROV

Related Offshore News

© TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks Completes Subsea Cable Survey Project Offshore...
(Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad’s Normand Valiant CSV Hooks $62M Contract with...
(Credit: BP)

BP Completes Central Azeri Platform Maintenance, Ramps Up...
(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Spirit Energy)

Spirit Energy Completes Major North Sea Decom Campaign...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Omega Subsea Sets Up New Operation Base in Western Norway

Omega Subsea Sets Up New Opera

Well-Safe Solutions, NMC Energy Form Strategic Decom Partnership

Well-Safe Solutions, NMC Energ

TotalEnergies Inks PPA for Offshore Wind Power from Irish Sea

TotalEnergies Inks PPA for Off

Technip Energies Nets Engineering Services Job for ADNOC Offshore

Technip Energies Nets Engineer

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine