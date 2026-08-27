Omega Subsea Sets Up New Operation Base in Western Norway

Subsea services and ROV technology provider Omega Subsea has entered into a long-term agreement to establish operations at Hilleren Navy Supply Park in Mathopen, adjacent to Haakonsvern in Western Norway.

The company will become a strategic subsea partner and a key tenant at the site, where it will develop a new operational base comprising workshop, warehouse and office facilities.

Omega Subsea provides services and technology within ROV operations, survey and subsea operations.

The long-term agreement covers approximately 1,500 square meters of workshop, warehouse and office space, in addition to access to 500 square meters of outdoor space with excellent vehicle access and logistics capabilities. The base is scheduled to be operational by 1 January 2027, and the company plans to recruit between five and seven new employees during the first phase.

For Hilleren Navy Supply Park, the establishment marks another step in the development of an environment where the maritime industry, technology providers and emergency preparedness services can work more closely together.

“This is a long-term and important investment for Omega Subsea. Hilleren provides the infrastructure and access to port facilities we need to support further growth. It enables us to bring together our people, equipment and operations, creating a stronger platform for delivering our services across Western Norway,” said Trond Berge, CEO of Omega Subsea.

“This is about more than just one new tenant. Omega Subsea brings operational capacity and expertise that make Hilleren more relevant, both for commercial maritime activities and for future emergency preparedness and defense requirements,” added Leif Teksum, Chairman of Hilleren Navy Supply Park.