MODEC’s FPSO for ExxonMobil’s Oil Project Checks In to Guyana

MODEC has informed that the Errea Wittu floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel arrived to Guyana ahead of deployment at ExxonMobil’s project in the Stabroek block.

Developed for ExxonMobil Guyana, the FPSO will integrate the development of the Snoek, Mako and Uaru resources in the Stabroek block.

Upon arrival, the FPSO will undergo final offshore preparations and commissioning ahead of first oil.

MODEC is working closely with its client and local stakeholders to ensure the safe, efficient integration of the vessel into Guyana’s offshore operations while supporting long-term value creation for the country and the wider region, according to the company.

The construction of the FPSO is based on MODEC’s new-built hull design, featuring a full double hull and a larger topsides deck area to accommodate high-capacity processing systems.

The vessel is also equipped with a Gas Turbine Combined Cycle system, which helps reduce CO2 emissions and supports more efficient operations. These design features enhance reliability and ensure long-term productivity while minimizing environmental footprint through advanced technologies and best practices.

The FPSO’s advanced design supports future remote operations from shore, while its AI-enabled systems help predict equipment failures, reduce emissions, and enhance process safety insights - enabling smarter, safer, and more sustainable operations.

FPSO Errea Wittu will be deployed approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana, at a water depth of 1,690 meters, using a SOFEC Spread Mooring System, and it will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

MODEC will also provide ExxonMobil Guyana with operations and maintenance services for the vessel, reinforcing its role not only as a delivery partner, but as a long-term lifecycle partner focused on resilience, reliability and performance.

“This achievement underscores our one-team approach, commitment to excellence, and deep technical expertise developed over decades of offshore operations. It also highlights the strength of global collaboration among MODEC, our partners and the local communities in Guyana.

“From early-stage engineering, procurement, and construction to onshore commissioning and final delivery, every step was made possible through teamwork. Most importantly, it reflects our continued commitment to delivering offshore energy solutions safely, reliably, sustainably, and with industry-leading performance,” said Soichi Ide, Head of MODEC’s Floating Production Solutions Business Unit.