Europe’s Largest Industrial Carbon Capture Facility Opens in Netherlands

Yara has officially inaugurated a carbon capture facility capable of capturing and liquefying up to 800,000 tonnes of CO2 annually at its Sluiskil ammonia and fertilizer plant in the Netherlands, establishing what it describes as the first complete cross-border carbon capture, transport and permanent storage value chain.

Captured CO2 from ammonia production will be liquefied and temporarily stored at Sluiskil before being transported by Northern Lights vessels to Øygarden in Norway.

Northern Lights will permanently store the CO2 around 2,600 meters below the seabed. The project is expected to capture and store about 12 million tonnes over the next 15 years.

“This is an important day for Yara and for European industry. The carbon capture facility in Sluiskil proves that large-scale industrial decarbonization is possible today. As global competition intensifies, Europe must find ways to cut emissions while keeping industry, jobs and critical value chains in Europe. That is exactly what this project is about,” said Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of Yara International.

The project follows an agreement between Yara and Northern Lights signed in 2023 and connects industrial CO2 capture in the Netherlands with permanent offshore storage in Norway.

“This is a milestone we have been looking forward to. We are proud to start operations together with Yara and to see the agreement signed in 2023 become reality. Together, we are demonstrating that capture and cross-border CO₂ transport and storage is a viable solution for European industry. This is an important step in the development of Europe’s carbon management market and shows what is possible when industry and governments work together to build the infrastructure needed for Europe’s transition,” added Tim Heijn, Managing Director of Northern Lights.

Yara expects the CCS system to reduce the carbon footprint of its production and support the production of low-carbon fertilizers and ammonia, as well as low-carbon fuels for the maritime sector.