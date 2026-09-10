TotalEnergies Finds Oil in Angola’s Block 17, Grows Interest in Two More

TotalEnergies has made a new oil discovery at Acacia-5 in Angola's Block 17 and expects to bring it into production just three months after the June 2026 discovery, while expanding its exploration portfolio with operated interests in two additional offshore blocks.

The Acacia-5 development will use available capacity on the Pazflor FPSO and is expected to add 6,000 barrels per day to Block 17 production.

TotalEnergies operates Block 17 with a 38% interest. Equinor holds 22.16%, ExxonMobil 19%, Azule Energy 15.84% and Sonangol E&P 5%.

Acacia-5 is TotalEnergies' second exploration success in Angola in 2026, following a recent discovery in Block 0 in the Lower Congo Basin, where it holds a 10% interest alongside operator Chevron.

Separately, TotalEnergies signed agreements with Angola's Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) to take a 40% operated interest in exploration Blocks 17/25 and 32/21.

ExxonMobil will also hold 40% in the two blocks, with Sonangol E&P holding the remaining 20%.

The blocks are located near TotalEnergies-operated Blocks 17 and 32, where six FPSOs are currently producing, providing the potential to tie future discoveries back to existing facilities. Blocks 17/25 and 32/21 also have existing 3D seismic coverage and access to several prospective geological plays.

“I am very pleased to announce these exploration successes in Angola, which demonstrate both the attractiveness of the country and our confidence in its future. Exploration is a key pillar of our ambition in Angola, supported by the incentives introduced to encourage investment. Together with our partners, we aim to explore further and unlock new resources, sustaining a strong exploration effort to identify new opportunities across Angola's offshore basins", said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies also signed a Head of Agreement with ANPG and ExxonMobil in February 2026 to farm into exploration Blocks 40, 41, 42 and 58 in the Benguela Basin with a 35% interest.