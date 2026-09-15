MODEC, Eld Energy Advance Fuel Cell Power for FPSOs

MODEC and Eld Energy have completed a key qualification stage for a solid oxide fuel cell power system designed for floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, advancing plans to test the technology using produced gas on an operating offshore unit.

The companies completed the Technology Feasibility and Concept Verification stage of the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) New Technology Qualification process for the technology.

The Eld Power Module 40kW, developed by Eld Energy, is designed to use gas produced on FPSOs as well as alternative low-emission fuels.

MODEC plans to integrate the system into an operating FPSO to assess its performance with produced gas under offshore conditions. The pilot remains subject to successful completion of an upcoming NTQ prototype validation stage and associated ABS engineering reviews for installation.

“This milestone shows that our novel offshore power generation concept can meet demanding safety standards of the industry. Early engagement with the Class society has been very helpful in bringing the product forward. This marks a significant step towards decarbonization of offshore operations,” said Hans Fredrik Lindøen-Kjellnes, Eld Energy’s CEO.

Results from the offshore pilot are expected to support further development, including scaling the technology to a 120kW module capable of integration with carbon capture systems and, ultimately, a multi-megawatt-class system.

The SOFC power generation system is designed to operate on FPSO-produced gas and hydrogen-rich gas recycled from an integrated carbon capture system, with overall power system efficiency expected to reach up to about 70%.

Conceptual image for SOFC 40kW pilot skid on an FPSO (Credit: MODEC)

MODEC and Eld Energy have conducted risk assessments including HAZID, HAZOP and FMEA ahead of the planned offshore pilot, alongside an independent ABS review.

“SOFC technology has real potential to change the emissions profile of FPSO power generation. The ABS NTQ process gives MODEC and Eld Energy a structured way to demonstrate that the technology as claimed and that the risks are understood and managed before it goes offshore. The milestones they have achieved to date reflect serious, systematic engineering work, and that's the kind of progress that moves this technology closer to routine offshore use," added Matt Tremblay, Senior Vice President, Global Offshore Markets of ABS.