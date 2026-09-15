TotalEnergies Turns to Mistral for Oil and Gas AI Push

TotalEnergies and Mistral have launched a three-year program worth more than $115 million (€100 million) to develop artificial intelligence (AI) models for oil and gas reservoir exploration, characterization and development.

The partnership will combine TotalEnergies' geoscience and reservoir engineering expertise and subsurface data with Mistral's AI technology to develop models capable of processing and interpreting large volumes of data.

The companies aim to use the models to generate multiple scenarios for developing exploration opportunities and to help optimize and extend the life of existing projects, drawing particularly on advances in agentic AI.

TotalEnergies and Mistral will establish a joint scientific laboratory bringing together the energy company's subsurface teams and Mistral's scientific and technological capabilities.

The program will combine nearly a century of TotalEnergies' geoscience knowledge and expertise with close to 10 petaflops of data.

“Exploration and reservoir engineering are among the areas where artificial intelligence can create the greatest value for our activities. By combining a century of geoscience data, the expertise of our teams and Mistral's capabilities, we aim to develop a new generation of tools capable of supporting our experts in analyzing the most complex data and in their decision-making.

“This partnership also illustrates our commitment to contributing to the development of a high-performing European digital ecosystem, supporting our competitiveness” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.

The partnership is also intended to allow TotalEnergies to develop proprietary models using its strategic subsurface data within a European digital ecosystem.

“We are delighted to take our collaboration with TotalEnergies to the next level. This project demonstrates the ability of our models to support complex industrial processes and adapt to the most demanding scientific and energy challenges. It also highlights the strength of Europe's industrial ecosystem and the importance for large enterprises of adopting state-of-the-art, customizable AI solutions that protect and respect their intellectual property,” added Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO of Mistral.