T12 Engineering Gets OWGP Funding for Floating Wind Mooring Tech

T12 Engineering has secured funding from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) to advance its Floating Mooring System (FMS), a technology designed to reduce the cost and complexity of maintaining floating offshore wind turbines.

The latest project follows a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study supported by Scottish Enterprise in 2025, which confirmed the technical viability of the system.

T12 estimates the technology could save floating wind operators up to $3.6 million (£2.7 million) per turbine over its operational lifetime by providing an alternative to mobilizing large specialist vessels or towing turbines back to shore for major maintenance.

The system is designed to improve maintenance access and operational windows while reducing reliance on heavy-lift vessels and lengthy offshore operations.

Under the OWGP-backed project, T12 will refine the design, improve structural efficiency, reduce material requirements and advance the technology towards commercial deployment.

The work will also support development of ship-based installation and maintenance tools, including heave-compensated systems for handling turbine blades, nacelles and generators.

“When major components fail, operators often have little choice other than to mobilize large and costly specialist vessels or tow turbines back to shore. Both approaches are expensive, time-consuming and heavily weather dependent.

“Our system will create a safer, more efficient and more predictable approach to maintenance while significantly reducing costs. We estimate it could save £2.7m per turbine over their operational lifetime,” said Graham Melroy, Director at T12 Engineering.

T12 said the technology could support a more standardized and cost-effective maintenance model as floating wind projects move further offshore and increase in scale.