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Shearwater Nets North Sea OBN Survey for Electric ROV Debut

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(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Marine geoscience firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a seven-week ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the North Sea that will mark the first commercial deployment of its newly installed electric remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The survey will be carried out using the SW Tasman, equipped with Pearl nodes and operating as the ROV vessel, supported by the SW Gallien as the source vessel.

Operations are scheduled to start imminently following the ROV upgrade.

“The project marks a significant milestone for Shearwater with the introduction of the new systems as part of the continuous development of our subsea capabilities and integrated OBN offering to further enhance reliability and increase operational efficiency.

"The SW Tasman has been in strong demand since its launch as a ROV vessel early 2024, and this project both extends that momentum, and marks the first deployment of our electric ROV technology, strengthening our ability to deliver efficient and differentiated OBN solutions,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

The SW Tasman has operated as an ROV vessel since early 2024, with the latest project extending its work following the installation of the new electric ROV systems.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe ROV OBN Maritime

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