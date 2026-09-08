Ventura Expands Drillship Fleet, Lands $58M Petronas Deal

Ventura Offshore has entered into an agreement with Eldorado Drilling to provide marketing and operations management services for the seventh-generation ultra-deepwater drillship Deep Value Driller, while also securing a drilling contract with Petronas E&P Bobara in Indonesia.

The Petronas contract has an estimated value of approximately $58 million, including provisional sums for additional services, and covers a one-well drilling program in Indonesia. Ventura will be entitled to operating fees from the contract.

The agreement with Eldorado Drilling expands Ventura Offshore's managed fleet, which also includes the Atlantic Zonda drillship.

Ventura Offshore owns and operates the DS Carolina drillship and the SSV Victoria and SSV Catarina semi-submersible drilling rigs, in addition to managing the Atlantic Zonda. Its drilling rigs are currently operating offshore Brazil and Indonesia.

“We are proud to have signed this contract to support Petronas in this important offshore drilling campaign. This contract reflects the confidence placed in our operational capabilities and our commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and reliable drilling services. We also thank Eldorado Drilling for their continued trust and partnership with Ventura Offshore.

"We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to support the successful execution of the project and to further strengthen our presence in Southeast Asia,” said Guilherme Coelho, Chief Executive Officer of Ventura Offshore.