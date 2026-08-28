Floatel Triumph Lined Up for Brazil MSU Work

Floatel International has secured a letter of intent for its Floatel Triumph semi-submersible unit to provide Maintenance and Safety Unit (MSU) services offshore Brazil for four to eight months.

The assignment is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2027.

The Floatel Triumph is a semisubmersible accommodation and construction support unit designed for worldwide operations, except Norway, and is equipped with a Kongsberg dynamic positioning system certified to DP3 class.

The unit can accommodate 560 people and features a telescopic gangway for personnel transfers between the vessel and host installation.

It is also equipped with a helideck, two deck cranes, a large lay-down area, workshops and warehouses to support logistics, construction and storage activities.