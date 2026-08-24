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Petrobras Enters Talks for Four Offshore Blocks in Ghana

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(Credit: Petroleum Commission of Ghana)
(Credit: Petroleum Commission of Ghana)

Petrobras has entered direct negotiations for exploration contracts covering four offshore blocks in Ghana's Keta Basin after the country's Ministry of Energy and Green Transition approved the company's application.

Petrobras said it had submitted an expression of interest in exploration blocks in the offshore Keta Basin, on Ghana's west coast.

Following the approval, the company is now negotiating the terms of the exploration contracts for the four blocks.

The initiative is aligned with Petrobras' strategy of replenishing its oil and gas reserves through exploration in new frontiers in Brazil and abroad, the company said.

Petrobras said the assessment of new opportunities aims to diversify its exploration portfolio while promoting value creation and the long-term sustainability of its business.

Industry News Activity South America Africa Oil and Gas

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