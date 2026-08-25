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TGS Extends Work on Indonesia’s Largest Seismic Acquisition Project

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Ramform Sovereign vessel (Credit: TGS)
Ramform Sovereign vessel (Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a one-month extension to the largest seismic streamer acquisition contract offshore Indonesia.

The extension is scheduled to begin in August. TGS is conducting the job using Ramform Sovereign, one of the most efficient seismic acquisition vessels in operation.

Part of the Ramform S-Class, the vessel is equipped for multi-sensor, broadband acquisition using TGS GeoStreamer technology and is capable of towing up to 22 streamers.

"We are very pleased to secure this contract extension, which reflects the continued confidence our client has in the Ramform Sovereign and our GeoStreamer technology. The project further strengthens revenue visibility while enabling us to deliver high-quality seismic data with industry-leading acquisition efficiency,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Seismic Offshore Survey

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