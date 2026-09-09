SLB, Shearwater Launch Multi-Client 3D Seismic Survey off Brazil

SLB and Shearwater GeoServices have launched a 3D multi-client seismic survey offshore Amapá in Brazil’s Equatorial Margin, targeting an underexplored area that has attracted increased interest following the recent Morpho hydrocarbon discovery.

The Amapá 3D survey area is located about 130 kilometers from the Morpho exploration well and is designed to provide additional subsurface data for evaluating prospects and future exploration opportunities in the area.

Shearwater will acquire high-density broadband seismic data using its Isometrix marine seismic technology aboard the Amazon Warrior vessel, while SLB will process and image the data using workflows that include elastic full-waveform inversion.

SLB described the project as one of its most significant investments in exploration data across the deepwater Atlantic Margin. The resulting dataset is intended to expand 3D seismic coverage and support prospect evaluation and future licensing activity across Brazil's Equatorial Margin.

“The Morpho discovery has brought new attention to exploration offshore Amapá. As customers assess opportunities across the area, Amapá 3D will provide a clearer picture of the subsurface to help them evaluate prospectivity and make better-informed investment decisions,” said Andrea Lovatini, vice president, Exploration Data and Geosolutions, SLB.

“This project demonstrates Shearwater’s growing position in the multi-client market. By combining Shearwater's leading Isometrix acquisition technology, operational expertise and track record in complex marine environments with SLB's advanced imaging workflows, we are creating a premium regional dataset that will play an important role in supporting exploration and future licensing activity across Brazil’s Equatorial Margin,” added Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.