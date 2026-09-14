TPAO Eyes Karabakh Offshore Expansion with SOCAR

Turkey's state oil company TPAO plans to expand its cooperation with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to explore new offshore areas, including the Karabakh oil and gas field, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and TPAO CEO Can Ergin said.

TPAO-SOCAR cooperation in Azerbaijan, expanded last year through the Shafag-Asiman project, is expected to continue with Karabakh, Bayraktar said.

Ergin said TPAO is evaluating opportunities in other prospective structures and new offshore areas with SOCAR.

Neither official gave details on a potential TPAO stake or timing.

BP acquired a 35% stake in Karabakh from SOCAR in 2025 and became operator, while SOCAR retained 65%.

Karabakh has yet to start production.

TPAO holds 30% of Shafag-Asiman, with BP and SOCAR each holding 35%.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)