Petronas, PTTEP Get Approvals for New Gas Block Sharing Contract

Petronas and PTTEP subsidiaries have received approvals from the governments of Malaysia and Thailand for a new 35-year production sharing contract covering Block A-18-01 in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area (MTJDA).

PC JDA Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petronas, and PTTEP JDX Thailand and PTTEP JDX Thailand (JDA) also signed a Gas Sales Agreement with Petronas and PTT Public Company Limited for continued natural gas supply from the block to Malaysia and Thailand.

The signed agreements were exchanged on September 14 following collaboration between the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority (MTJA), PC JDA and PTTEP JDX on a new contractual framework for the area.

The new PSC has a 35-year term beginning January 1, 2026 and combines the existing Block A-18, whose current PSC expires on April 20, 2029, with an adjacent exploration area offering additional resource potential.

Block A-18-01 comprises the Cakerawala, Bumi, Suriya, Bulan, South Bulan, Senja, East Bumi, Samudra and Wira gas fields, as well as an open area.

The wider MTJDA spans about 7,250 square kilometers and comprises Blocks A-18-01 and B-17-01. Together, the blocks have natural gas production capacity of about 700 million standard cubic feet per day, distributed equally between Malaysia and Thailand.

“The approval of the new PSC ushers in the next phase of development for Block A-18-01, reflecting the enduring resolve and strong collaboration between Malaysia and Thailand. As a key source of natural gas and condensate for both countries, this milestone reinforces our shared commitment to maximize value through enhanced resource monetization and operational synergies”, said Ainoor Abizzurin B Abdullah, Director of PC JDA.