Saipem Secures $350M Subsea Job at Azule Energy’s Angola Oil Project

Saipem has been awarded a contract worth about $350 million for subsea work on Azule Energy's West Hub Tails oil project offshore Angola, part of the wider Agogo Integrated West Hub Development.

The project is located about 180 kilometers offshore Angola in water depths of up to 1,750 meters.

Under the contract awarded by Azule Energy Angola, Saipem will handle engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation of subsea infrastructure, including about 62 kilometers of flowlines, risers and umbilical’s.

The infrastructure will be tied back to the Agogo floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, with Saipem's work expected to take about two and a half years.

Saipem will deploy its FDS and Normand Maximus construction vessels for the offshore installation campaign.

Fabrication will be carried out at Saipem's Ambriz yard in Angola, with local companies and workers involved in the activities.

Azule Energy is an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni and BP.