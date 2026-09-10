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ExxonMobil Taps Saipem, Jan De Nul for Rovuma LNG Work

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© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Saipem and Jan De Nul have signed a letter of intent with ExxonMobil for preliminary work on the offshore portion of the Rovuma LNG Phase 1 development in Mozambique, ahead of a potential engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract.

The initial scope, valued at about $12.7 million (€11 million), covers limited preliminary engineering and procurement and other technical services aimed at advancing project definition and execution planning.

The final EPCI award to the Saipem-Jan De Nul consortium remains subject to a positive final investment decision (FID) by the Area 4 partners and government and regulatory approvals, which are expected in 2026.

ExxonMombil's unit ExxonMobil Moçambique Limitada signed the LOI on behalf of Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), representing the Area 4 partners ENH, CNPC, ENI, KOGAS and XRG.

The project covers upstream facilities designed to deliver gas from offshore Area 4 resources to the onshore Rovuma LNG liquefaction plant.

Under the planned development, gas would be produced from 18 subsea wells and transported through a network of subsea pipelines and manifolds.

The Saipem-Jan De Nul consortium's prospective EPCI scope includes subsea facilities such as gas export pipelines, umbilicals, infield flowlines and related infrastructure in shallow and deepwater environments.

Technology LNG Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Africa Oil and Gas

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