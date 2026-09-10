ExxonMobil Taps Saipem, Jan De Nul for Rovuma LNG Work

Saipem and Jan De Nul have signed a letter of intent with ExxonMobil for preliminary work on the offshore portion of the Rovuma LNG Phase 1 development in Mozambique, ahead of a potential engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract.

The initial scope, valued at about $12.7 million (€11 million), covers limited preliminary engineering and procurement and other technical services aimed at advancing project definition and execution planning.

The final EPCI award to the Saipem-Jan De Nul consortium remains subject to a positive final investment decision (FID) by the Area 4 partners and government and regulatory approvals, which are expected in 2026.

ExxonMombil's unit ExxonMobil Moçambique Limitada signed the LOI on behalf of Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), representing the Area 4 partners ENH, CNPC, ENI, KOGAS and XRG.

The project covers upstream facilities designed to deliver gas from offshore Area 4 resources to the onshore Rovuma LNG liquefaction plant.

Under the planned development, gas would be produced from 18 subsea wells and transported through a network of subsea pipelines and manifolds.

The Saipem-Jan De Nul consortium's prospective EPCI scope includes subsea facilities such as gas export pipelines, umbilicals, infield flowlines and related infrastructure in shallow and deepwater environments.