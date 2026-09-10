Boskalis’ Windpiper Starts Maiden Job at Polish Wind Farms

Boskalis’ recently commissioned Windpiper subsea rock installation vessel has started its maiden project at the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea, placing its first rocks to protect the projects’ export cables.

The 227-meter-long vessel loaded nearly 45,000 tons of rock in Norway following its christening in July before sailing for the installation campaign.

Boskalis said the load represents a record cargo, with no single subsea rock installation vessel previously carrying such a large volume of rock for one installation project.

Windpiper is using its inclined fallpipe to place rock to protect the export cables running from the offshore wind farms to the Polish mainland.

The Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 projects are being developed by Equinor and Polenergia Offshore Wind Poland, while Boskalis is collaborating with Van Oord on the offshore wind projects.

Windpiper was christened on July 3 following an 18-month conversion project carried out under Boskalis' supervision. The vessel measures 227 meters long and 40 meters wide and has a total rock cargo capacity of 45,500 tons across two holds.

The vessel, which Boskalis describes as the world's largest subsea rock installation vessel, has more than 31,000 kW of installed power, seven thrusters and DP2 certification.

In addition to its inclined fallpipe, Windpiper has a moonpool for fallpipe installation and is designed for subsea rock installation work including protection of offshore structures and wind turbine foundations.