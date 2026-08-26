Astro Offshore, Oceaneering Team Up on Integrated Subsea Solutions

Dubai-based offshore vessel operator Astro Offshore has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Oceaneering International to jointly pursue and deliver offshore and subsea projects.

The agreement combines Astro Offshore's offshore vessel capabilities with Oceaneering's remotely operated vehicle (ROV), survey and integrated project delivery expertise.

Astro Offshore said the partnership will allow the companies to provide integrated solutions across a wider range of offshore operations.

The agreement coincides with Astro Offshore's acquisition of Astro Aurora, its first DP3 multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) and its largest vessel to date. The 100-meter vessel is equipped with a 150-tonne active heave compensated crane, a 40-tonne knuckle boom crane and about 1,000 square meters of clear deck space.

The vessel is intended to support subsea construction, inspection, maintenance and repair activities, as well as offshore support operations, including projects pursued under the MOU.

Astro Offshore recently also added Astro Atlas, its first ultra-deepwater vessel, as part of its fleet expansion.

"Our strategic collaboration with Oceaneering is an important milestone for Astro Offshore as we continue to grow our offshore and subsea capabilities. By combining our investment in specialist vessels such as Astro Aurora with Oceaneering's world-class subsea expertise, we're creating new opportunities to pursue larger and more complex subsea projects. This partnership strengthens our offering to customers and represents another important step in our long-term growth strategy," said Mark Humphreys, chief executive officer of Astro Offshore.

Astro Offshore, an Adani Group company, operates more than 50 vessels and has operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.