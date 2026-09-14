KERSHIP Launches First of Two Offshore Patrol Vessels for Montenegrin Navy

KERSHIP, a joint venture between PIRIOU and Naval Group, launched the PETAR NJEGOS I, the first of two OPV 60M offshore patrol vessels ordered by Montenegro, at its Lanester shipyard on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The ceremony, marking a milestone in the program, was attended by numerous Montenegrin and French dignitaries, including Mr. Aleksa Becic, Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Dragan Krapovié, Minister of Defence of Montenegro, Ms Dubravka Lalovic, Ambassador of Montenegro in France, Ms Cécile Humbert-Bouvet, Ambassador of France in Montenegro, as well as representatives of the French and Montenegrin authorities, local elected officials and the French Defence Procurement Agency (Direction Générale de l'Armement - DGA).

Strengthening Montenegro's maritime capabilities

Located at the gateway to the Adriatic Sea, Montenegro occupies a strategic position at the heart of the European maritime space. The new patrol vessels will enable the Montenegrin Navy to perform a broad range of military and civilian missions, including maritime surveillance, protection of strategic infrastructure, border control, counter-piracy and counter-trafficking operations, search and rescue, pollution response, humanitarian assistance and the deployment of Special Forces.

The Montenegrin OPV 60Ms feature specific adaptations designed to meet the operational requirements of the Montenegrin Navy, notably a CBRN cell and hull-mounted sonar, as well as dedicated capabilities for diver and Special Forces operations. They are also equipped with POLARIS mission management system by Naval Group.

French-Montenegrin cooperation serving maritime sovereignty

The program for the two OPV 60M vessels is part of the defense agreement signed between France and Montenegro in April 2024. It benefits from the support of the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) and contributes to the broader European cooperation framework aimed at strengthening Montenegro's defense capabilities.

The construction of the vessels brings together the expertise of KERSHIP and PIRIOU, as well as Naval Group's expertise in combat systems and equipment. Throughout the program, a team from the Montenegrin Navy, supported by the DGA, is monitoring the construction alongside the French industrial teams, ensuring that the vessels fully meet the operational requirements of the Montenegrin Navy.





The next major milestone in the program will be the delivery of PETAR NJEGOS I to the Montenegrin Navy in April 2027, while PETAR NJEGOS Il is scheduled to be launched during the first quarter of 2027.