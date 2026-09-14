Venture Global Taps Baker Hughes for US LNG Facility Expansion

Baker Hughes has received two orders from Venture Global to supply gas compression systems for the Cloud Connector Pipeline and liquefaction equipment for the expansion of the Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana.

The Cloud Connector order covers 13 gas compression systems driven by Frame 5/2E gas turbines to transport feed gas through the pipeline to Plaquemines LNG. Baker Hughes described the order as one of the largest deployments for LNG feed gas transportation in the United States.

The order is the second for Frame 5/2E gas turbine-driven centrifugal compressor packages for Venture Global's feed gas pipeline, bringing the fleet supporting Plaquemines LNG to 23 systems.

For the Plaquemines expansion, Baker Hughes will provide four liquefaction blocks comprising eight liquefaction modules, including Chart cold boxes.

Each block will use two electric-motor-driven, single mixed-refrigerant liquefaction modules and associated compression trains featuring Baker Hughes centrifugal compressor technology, alongside cold boxes, air coolers and integrated control systems.

"Baker Hughes has been a trusted partner across our LNG developments, both at our LNG facilities and across our pipeline infrastructure," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. "As we advance the expansion of Plaquemines LNG, this collaboration not only supports our expansion plans, but also helps ensure we deliver the reliable feed gas transportation necessary to realize our mission of supplying secure LNG to global markets.”

The liquefaction scope follows a similar order recently awarded to Baker Hughes for Venture Global's CP2 project.

Baker Hughes' relationship with Venture Global supports more than 100 million tonnes per annum of existing and planned LNG production capacity.