CM Energy to Introduce CM Zenith Offshore Vessel to European Market in 2028

CM Energy has announced plans to introduce CM Zenith into the European offshore wind market from Q1 2028, following a targeted modification and upgrade program to meet international class, flag and operational requirements.

CM Zenith, formerly known as CMI1600-X and currently operating in China as Zhao Shang Cheng Feng, is a seasoned offshore wind jack-up vessel. The vessel has already installed 18 MW offshore wind turbines, demonstrating capability at a turbine scale beyond that currently installed by vessels operating in Europe.

Upgrade works will commence in China during September 2026, marking the start of the vessel's transition to international service.

The rapidly growing 11 MW+ MCE segment is underserved by dedicated vessels, with Europe expected to face a severe shortage of suitable capacity from 2029 onwards. Some previous-generation turbine installation vessels are entering the market, but much of this capacity is either committed under long-term contracts or offered at day rates significantly above MCE market expectations.

Following its upgrade, the vessel will meet the technical and regulatory standards required for European service while providing a materially more competitive alternative to the high-cost incumbent fleet.

In addition to its primary MCE role, CM Zenith will target Transition Piece (TP) installation as a secondary European market. This reflects the increasing adoption of dual-vessel foundation installation strategies, where monopile and TP installation are undertaken by separate vessels.

For current and future generations of XXL and XXXL monopiles, this approach can improve technical and commercial efficiency by allowing the primary heavy-lift vessel to focus on monopile installation while a separate vessel installs the TPs.

CM Energy will be participating in WindEnergy Hamburg, where the company will be discussing CM Zenith and its plans for the European market with developers, OEMs, vessel operators and other interested parties.