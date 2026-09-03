ABS to Support Floating Offshore Wind Development in Brazil

ABS and JB Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on strategic studies for the proposed Aura Sul Wind Project, a floating offshore wind pilot under consideration in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

ABS will support two key areas of the project: emissions reduction for the Port of Rio Grande and preliminary decommissioning strategy for JB Energy’s Raijin Float platform, a concrete-based, semi-submersible floating wind foundation.

"One of the most sustainable offshore wind structures is the one whose entire lifecycle has been considered from day one. Together with ABS, we are integrating port decarbonization, lifecycle thinking, and innovative decommissioning strategies into the Aura Sul Wind Project from its earliest stages. This collaboration will help establish new benchmarks for the sustainable development of floating offshore wind, not only in Brazil but for future projects worldwide," said Rodolfo Gonçalves, JB Energy, CEO.

The studies will address emissions reduction for the Port of Rio Grande, including electrification, renewable integration, low-carbon logistics, clean fuel opportunities and related infrastructure.

They will also examine removal concepts, towing and transport, dismantling, port logistics, environmental and safety considerations, and recycling and reuse opportunities for the concrete-based Raijin Float platform.



