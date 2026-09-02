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Nadara Confirms Landfall Location for Bellrock Floating Wind Project

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Source: Nadara
Source: Nadara

Nadara has submitted a Scoping Report and Habitats Regulations Appraisal (HRA) Screening Report to the Marine Directorate, for the offshore transmission infrastructure associated with the proposed 1.8-gigawatt Bellrock floating offshore wind project in Scotland.

The Bellrock project has also confirmed its landfall location at Cowie, north of Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire. The selection of the Cowie landfall location follows comprehensive environmental and engineering studies, together with community consultation events undertaken in November 2025 and March 2026.

Brian McGrellis, Head of Consents and Land for the Bellrock project, highlighted the importance of the scoping process: “Submission of the scoping request is an important milestone in the Bellrock Offshore Transmission EIA process. Stakeholder feedback provided to the Marine Directorate will help Scottish Ministers develop a detailed Scoping Opinion that will inform key aspects of the EIA and support the production of a robust assessment.

“We would also like to thank local communities and stakeholders for taking part in our consultation process, which has assisted in the selection of Cowie as the landfall location. We look forward to future consultation events in the area as the project progresses.”

Activity Scotland Offshore Wind

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Nadara Confirms Landfall Location for Bellrock Floating Wind Project

Nadara Confirms Landfall Locat

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