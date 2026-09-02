Ian Tyler Appointed bp Chair

bp has appointed Ian Tyler as Chair of the company following an extensive search process, including both internal and external candidates. He will assume the role immediately.

Tyler joined the bp board as a non-executive director in April 2025 and was appointed Interim Chair on May 26.

He has worked alongside more than 15 chief executives during his extensive non-executive career spanning listed and private companies across oil and gas, natural resources and engineering businesses. He is currently Chair of Grafton Group plc and Senior Independent Director of Anglo American plc. He has also previously chaired Cairn Energy plc and served as non-executive director of BAE Systems plc.

Dame Amanda Blanc, bp's Senior Independent Director, said: "I am delighted that the board has unanimously appointed Ian Tyler as Chair of bp. Ian brings significant experience providing challenge and support to executive teams, while maintaining strong governance and oversight on behalf of shareholders.

"These qualities have been evident during his time as Interim Chair, where he has secured the confidence of the board and executive management through his considered leadership, judgement and integrity."

Tyler added: “I am honored that the board of bp has appointed me as its chair. It has been a privilege to work directly with Meg O’Neill over the past few months and to see the impact she has had since her arrival.

“I will lead the board’s evolution, ensuring we have the depth, experience and capabilities needed to support the company's strategic priorities and long-term value creation. I am committed to establishing regular and transparent engagement with our shareholders, while continuing to support the wider leadership team as they deliver the performance and value our shareholders rightfully expect.”

bp also announces that Dame Amanda Blanc has informed the board that she will not stand for re-election at the 2027 AGM and will step down from the board once a successor has been appointed as Senior Independent Director.

Commenting on Dame Amanda’s decision, Tyler said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Amanda for her enormous contribution to the company. While I had asked Amanda to stay, she believes that after four years and having just completed the management of the chair search process, now is an appropriate time to plan her departure from the board and I respect that decision.

“Personally, I have hugely valued her insight and counsel, and I am very grateful that she has agreed to continue until such time as her successor is appointed.”

Dame Amanda added: “It has been an honor to have served on the board of bp and as senior independent director. I will leave knowing that bp has a strong foundation with Meg and Ian now in place and wish them and the company every success for the future.”



