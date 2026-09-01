Ørsted Hosts Ceremony for Greater Changhua 2b and 4 Completion

Ørsted has celebrated the completion of major construction works for the 920MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms. Following the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms that came into operation in 2024, this is Ørsted's second gigawatt-scale offshore wind project in Taiwan.

With this addition, Ørsted's total installed capacity in the Greater Changhua cluster reaches 1.82GW, which is enough to power approximately two million Taiwanese households a year. Ten years after opening its first office in Taiwan, Ørsted is now the leading contributor to the development of Taiwan’s offshore wind Taiwan's offshore wind industry.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 project is expected to enter full commercial operation in late Q3 2026 upon completion of the remaining commissioning activities and fulfilment of customary contractual and regulatory requirements.

The completion ceremony was held at Ørsted's operations and maintenance hub at the Port of Taichung. Guests included Cho Jung-tai, Taiwan Premier, Abel Lin, President of project partner Cathay Life Insurance, local and international suppliers, and financial partners as well as Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, Per Mejnert Kristensen, CEO of Region APAC at Ørsted, Jayaram Naidu, Managing Director of Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farms at Ørsted, and Christy Wang, Chair of Ørsted Taiwan.

Cho Jung-tai, Taiwan Premier, says: "We’re deeply grateful for Ørsted's long-standing commitment to Taiwan since 2016 and its continued efforts to drive our offshore wind development. By actively introducing innovative technologies, cultivating local talent, fostering industry-academia collaboration, and vitalizing green finance, Ørsted and its partners have played a crucial role in realizing our nation’s energy ambitions and policy goals.”

Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says: “The completion of Greater Changhua 2b and 4 is a significant milestone in the delivery of Ørsted's strategy and global 8.1GW construction program. This project demonstrates our strong competences in delivering large-scale offshore wind and solid financial partnerships. Over the past decade, Ørsted has played a leading role in developing Taiwan’s offshore wind industry, from the first commercial-scale project to the completion of the Greater Changhua cluster.”

The project also demonstrates Ørsted’s deepening local partnerships and its contribution to Taiwan’s green finance ecosystem. The 583MW offshore wind farm Greater Changhua 4 is co-owned by Ørsted (50 %) and Cathay Life (50 %). Ørsted has also signed an agreement with Cathay Life Insurance, the leading life insurance company in Taiwan, and its affiliate Cathay Power (together ‘Cathay’), under which Cathay will acquire a 55 % ownership stake in Ørsted's 632 MW offshore wind farm Greater Changhua 2.

The transaction is expected to close following commissioning of the project, and commercial operation is expected in late Q3 2026. Strong backing from 30 domestic and international financial institutions during financing reflects market confidence in high-quality offshore wind assets and the strength of Taiwan’s first corporate power purchase agreement serving the semiconductor industry.



