Van Oord Installs Monopiles at 1.5GW Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Van Oord has installed all 111 monopiles for the Baltica 2 wind farm in Poland, jointly developed by PGE and Ørsted, including 107 for wind turbines and four for offshore substations.

Once operational, the 1.5 GW will generate enough renewable electricity to power around 2.5 million Polish households, contributing significantly to Poland's energy security and accelerating the country's energy transition.

Before the work began, the Baltica 2 project team conducted a detailed analysis of different delivery options and potential scenarios that could affect the installation process.

The Baltica 2 monopiles are up to 100 meters long, between 9.5 and 10.5 meters in diameter, and weigh approximately 1,900 tonnes each.

Their installation required close coordination across the entire supply chain, from manufacturing and transport to offshore logistics, specialist vessel operations and weather planning.

A key factor in the delivery of the project was the deployment of Van Oord's specialist offshore installation vessels Svanen and Aeolus. By combining the capabilities of both vessels with extensive offshore wind expertise, Van Oord maximized installation efficiency and maintained a consistent pace of execution throughout the campaign.

The dual-vessel approach enabled multiple activities to be performed in parallel, supporting efficient offshore operations and helping to keep the project on schedule.

“Completing the monopile installation campaign for Baltica 2 safely and on schedule is an important milestone for the project and for Poland's offshore wind ambitions. We are proud to have contributed our offshore wind expertise, specialist vessels and experienced project teams to this complex operation. Close collaboration with Ørsted was key to maintaining momentum and delivering this phase successfully,” said Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director Offshore Energy at Van Oord.