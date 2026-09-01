Hornbeck and Helix Complete Merger

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. have completed the previously announced combination in an all-stock transaction.

The combined company has assumed the Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. name and will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 2, 2026, under the ticker symbol "HOS."

Todd M. Hornbeck has assumed the role of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the combined company, and William L. Transier has assumed the role of Chairman of the combined company's Board of Directors. In addition, the combined company has appointed the following people to the executive leadership team:

R. Potter Adams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer;

Scott "Scotty" A. Sparks, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – Subsea Services and Well Intervention

Ben D. Todd, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – Marine Transportation and Specialty

Samuel A. Giberga, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary;

Brian M. Cook, Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer;

Priscilla B. Heistad, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer;

Daniel M. Stuart, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer;

Carl G. Annessa, Executive Vice President – Defense / Emerging Technologies; and

Michael J. Nicaud, Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company, our employees, our customers and our shareholders," said Todd M. Hornbeck, President and CEO of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. "By bringing together Hornbeck's industry-leading marine expertise with Helix's differentiated robotics, well intervention and subsea capabilities, we have created a global offshore services leader, providing innovative and integrated solutions to our customers across the deepwater oilfield, defense and renewables industries.

“I want to thank the employees of both organizations for their professionalism and commitment throughout this process. Together, we are building a stronger, more diversified company with the scale, capabilities and financial strength to capitalize on opportunities across our offshore markets while delivering long-term value for our shareholders."





