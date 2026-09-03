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Kongsberg Maritime to Supply Technology Package for Two Cadeler WTIVs

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Brynjulv Standal (left), Vice President of New Sales - China and Korea, Kongsberg Maritime; Botao Yan(right), Department Manager of Material Management & Procurement Dept, COSCO Shipping (Qi Dong) Offshore Co.,Ltd. © Kongsberg Maritime
Brynjulv Standal (left), Vice President of New Sales - China and Korea, Kongsberg Maritime; Botao Yan(right), Department Manager of Material Management & Procurement Dept, COSCO Shipping (Qi Dong) Offshore Co.,Ltd. © Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract from COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. to supply an integrated technology package for two new Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs) being built for offshore wind installation company Cadeler.

The agreement follows a series of previous vessel projects delivered to Cadeler through COSCO Shipping Offshore and further extends the collaboration between the companies. The two new T-class vessels were announced by Cadeler in August 2026 and are scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031. Cadeler stated that the vessels form part of its long-term fleet expansion strategy to support future offshore wind installation requirements.

Kongsberg Maritime's scope of supply comprises a complete electrical, automation and propulsion package for both vessels. This includes azimuth and tunnel thrusters, dynamic positioning (DP) technology, power generation and distribution systems, propulsion drives, integrated automation and vessel control systems, and energy management solutions. The integrated package is designed to provide high levels of operational control, positioning accuracy and energy efficiency during offshore installation operations.

The new T-class vessels are intended to support increasingly complex offshore wind projects and the installation of larger next-generation wind turbines and foundations.

The contract continues Kongsberg Maritime's involvement across Cadeler's expanding fleet, spanning a vessel currently under construction and recently contracted newbuilds. Kongsberg Maritime will work closely with COSCO Shipping Offshore throughout the design, engineering and delivery phases of the two newbuild projects.

Marine Propulsion Marine Equipment Vessels Industry News Activity Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

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