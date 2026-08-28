Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iran Outlines Terms for Restoring Hormuz Shipping

Published

© ink drop / Adobe Stock
© ink drop / Adobe Stock

Iran is preparing a list of conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz after mediators asked Tehran to set them out, said Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, adding that ending the regional war was among them.

Rezaei said Iran had agreed with Oman on a shipping corridor through the strait, with parts of the route in Omani waters and parts in Iranian waters. Ships would use a designated central channel if the U.S. met Iran's conditions, he said through an interpreter in an Al Manar TV interview.

On Wednesday, a senior source said Iran and Oman were still working on details of an agreement on the waterway after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the two countries had agreed on how to share control of the strait and its revenues.

A Guards spokesperson said Iran would not allow the strait to reopen unless Washington lifted what Tehran describes as a blockade of Iranian ports while also paying compensation and removing sanctions.

Before the war began in February, the strait carried roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Shipping through the waterway has largely stopped since then. Ceasefire agreements announced by Washington and Tehran in April and June were intended to restore maritime traffic, but did not hold.


(Reuters - Reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray; Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)

Offshore Vessels Middle East Industry News Activity Shipping Asia Oil and Gas Strait of Hormuz

Related Offshore News

(Credit: PTTEP)

PTTEP, Petronas Ink 35-Year Malaysia-Thailand Gas Deals
© M-Production / Adobe Stock

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Marks Slight Rise
(Credit: Arabian Drilling)

Saudi Contractor Enters Oman with Four-Well Drilling...
© Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

Strait of Hormuz Commodity Vessel Transits at Three-Month...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

PTTEP, Petronas Ink 35-Year Malaysia-Thailand Gas Deals

PTTEP, Petronas Ink 35-Year Ma

PMS Completes Subsea Pipeline Installation at Egypt’s Kamose Gas Field

PMS Completes Subsea Pipeline

GHL Seeks to Settle Dolphin Drilling Dispute with Cash, Nigeria Rig Work

GHL Seeks to Settle Dolphin Dr

Windey Energy Approves Expanded 300MW Offshore Wind Project in China

Windey Energy Approves Expande

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine