Pemex Contains Oil Leak from Gulf of Mexico Pipeline

Mexico’s state-run oil firm Pemex has begun repairing an offshore pipeline after a crude oil release about 46 nautical miles off Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, with the pipeline isolated and no further oil being released.

Personnel at the Cantarell Production Asset detected a pressure drop on September 10 in a pipeline collecting hydrocarbons from the Ek-TA, Balam-TA, Balam-A, Balam-TB and Balam-TA2 platforms.

The pipeline was depressurized and isolated by closing safety valves at both ends and has since remained without flow or further crude oil releases.

Specialized vessels were deployed to the site on the same day for mechanical dispersion and placement of oleophilic containment booms, while divers located the point where containment had been lost and began repair work.

Pemex has completed dredging of the seabed and is removing the pipeline's concrete ballast while preparing a metal sleeve that will cover the affected section. Repairs are expected to be completed in the coming days.

Vessels equipped for containment, hydrocarbon recovery and mechanical dispersion remain in the area as a precaution.

Pemex activated its Regional Emergency Response and Management Group on September 10 and notified the Agency for Safety, Energy and Environment and the Mexican Navy Secretariat.

The company also complied with an inspection order from the safety and environmental agency on September 11.

According to Pemex, continuous monitoring of the Gulf of Mexico had ruled out the possibility of hydrocarbons reaching the coastline as of September 12.